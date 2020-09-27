UrduPoint.com
Successful Vision Of PM Khan Manifested From Statistics Of COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries: Shibli

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Successful vision of PM Khan manifested from statistics of COVID-19 cases, recoveries: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said statistics of coronavirus cases and recoveries vindicated successful vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.   In a tweet, he said that time had proved that the opposition's allegations and fears regarding the pandemic were wrong.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's hallmark was to perform in difficult situations.

The minister said from health to livelihood, the government's policies yielded positive results.

Quoting figures, Shibli Faraz  said that in Punjab province, total registered cases of coronavirus were 98,864, while in Sindh 135,246. Similarly, in Punjab total deaths due to the pandemic were 2229, whereas in Sindh 2477 corona-related deaths were reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, so far total registered cases of coronavirus were 37,525, with 1258 deaths and in Islamabad 16,324 cases were registered and reported deaths were 181, he added.

