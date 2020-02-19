Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the successful visits of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had enhanced Pakistan's positive image

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the successful visits of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had enhanced Pakistan's positive image.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held here at the Foreign Office and was also attended by Foreign Secretary Suhail Mehmood and Parliamentary Secretary Andleeb Abbas, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Minister also described the successful holding of Conference on Afghan Refugees as an important milestone.

He said that hosting of Afghan refugees through decades depicted Pak-Afghan brotherhood.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the efforts of foreign office officials in making the visits successful.