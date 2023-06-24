Open Menu

Successfully Operation For Pin Removal From Lung At LGH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) doctors saved the life of a 22-year girl by successfully removing a needle from her lungs.

According to the LGH sources on Saturday, a young girl, Tasmia Fatima, from Bhimbhar Azad Kashmir was brought and admitted to the LGH, having severe chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

Associate Professor of Pulmonology Department Dr. Irfan Malik examined her in detail and a bronchoscope was done. He disclosed that a needle was stuck in her right lung. The doctors conducted a bronchoscopic procedure and got out the needle from her lung without anesthesia or surgery and saved her life.

Post-graduate Medical Institute/AMC Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar lauded and appreciated the effort of Professor Dr.

Irfan Malik and his team for timely treatment of the patient. He said that due to these positive activities, this hospital has created a good reputation and people from far flung areas try to get treatment from the LGH.

On successful procedure and removal of the needle, the family of the patient thanked Allah Almighty and the health professionals of the LGH for giving outstanding medical treatment to the patient. The family said that they came here with a very severe problem and were very afraid of the situation, however, the timely treatment by the doctors saved the life of the patient.

