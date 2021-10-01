Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

UrduPoint.com

Fri 01st October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Muhammad Tariq Malik together with High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Succession Certificate Counter here at Pakistan High Commission on Thursday.

As a first step, this facility will enable overseas Pakistanis from Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to process their Succession Certificates within 15 days of submission of application.

Previously, the Succession Certificate was issued from Courts for which the entire family had to visit Pakistan.

With this Counter in place, only one family member will have to visit Pakistan to start Succession Certificate Application while the rest of the family members will give their consent by submitting biometrics at NADRA Wing of the High Commission or online by themselves, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik said the facility would ensure the issuance of the Succession Certificate in a transparent, secure and systematic manner leading to convenience for heirs.

The digital certificate, elaborated the NADRA Chairman, has various security features with a real time verification facility.

The High Commissioner appreciated NADRA Chairman and his team's efforts in digitizing basic services for common citizens of Pakistan in a secure and efficient manner.

He also shared insights on how to further streamline the process of Certification, including the provision of applying and paying fee from abroad.

Succession Certificate is a required document issued to the successors that establishes the ownership of movable and immovable property.

The High Commissioner, later, gave the NADRA Chairman a tour of the Consular Services Wing of the Mission.

