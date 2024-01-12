Successive US leaders upheld Kashmiris self-determination right: Dr. Fai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghulam Nabi Fai, the Chairman of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum USA, on Friday, said that several US presidents and leaders have supported the Jammu and Kashmiri people's right to self-determination at different points in history

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Ghulam Nabi Fai, the Chairman of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum USA, on Friday, said that several US presidents and leaders have supported the Jammu and Kashmiri people's right to self-determination at different points in history.

He emphasized that this fundamental right of the Kashmiris is a universally acknowledged reality and that it cannot be modified.

Dr. Fai also provided a list of US presidents who had expressed support for the cause of Kashmir in which Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and US FM at the time, General Collin Powell were the main leaders who supported this fundamental right of self-determination.

Dr Fai further highlighted former president Bush as having said: "Kashmir solution must be acceptable not just to India

and Pakistan but also to the population of Kashmir", Gen Powell said: "Kashmir is on the international agenda" while ex-President Barack Obama said: "Kashmir was the long running dispute and I've told the Indian Prime Minister that we are willing to help in whatever way the parties deem fit to ease tensions.

It serves the interests of the US, the region, and

the two countries (Pakistan and India)".

According to Dr. Fai, Kashmir will play a significant role as a focal point for attention on a worldwide scale in the rapidly developing new trajectory of international relations. That might aid in its resolution, he continued.

APP/ahr/378