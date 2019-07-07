UrduPoint.com
Such Elements Wave Firearms Or Do Aerial Firing And Upload Videos On Social Media To Be Held Accountable:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Such elements wave firearms or do aerial firing and upload videos on social media to be held accountable:

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has said that such people who wave firearms or do the aerial firing and upload videos on social media just to show off, they should understand that they're challenging the law and the Police department and we'll be dealing with them strictly and accordingly.

CPO Faisal Rana said that usage of social media to spread hate with ill intent on sect and religious basis can be disastrous for the society.

The police officers should keep their eyes and ears open to such incidents and remain vigilant. From my office down to the SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs office, there must be an actively monitoring desk to keep an eye or such activities. If it's found that a relevant police station has remained negligent to such an occurrence in their jurisdiction then they'll be answering for it as per the departmental protocols.

The respective police stations should trace and identify perpetrators who use social media with criminal intents and arrest them.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers. The CPO Faisal Rana said that uploading the graphic torture videos of minors or any person on social media is considered challenging the law deliberately, likewise the videos of showing firearms or aerial firing which is utterly unacceptable.

The CPO also said that the negative approach in which the criminal elements of the society are using modern means and digital tools for committing the crimes, the Police department should be using same tools for with the positive intent and purposes to arrest and prosecute them and get them to the task lawfully.

