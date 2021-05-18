SUCP to observe Palestine Day on Friday

Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUCP) would also observe Palestine Day on Friday (May 21) to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians against Israeli state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ):

According to a press release, the protest day was being observed on the appeal of Quaid e Millat e Jafria Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.

Countrywide protest demonstrations would be held after Friday prayers against the Israeli actions.