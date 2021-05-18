SUCP To Observe Palestine Day On Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUCP) would also observe Palestine Day on Friday (May 21) to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians against Israeli state terrorism.
According to a press release, the protest day was being observed on the appeal of Quaid e Millat e Jafria Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi.
Countrywide protest demonstrations would be held after Friday prayers against the Israeli actions.