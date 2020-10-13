Sudan and Pakistan were enjoying excellent friendly relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sudan and Pakistan were enjoying excellent friendly relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level.

Sudan's Charge d' Affairs Muhammad Bashir expressed these views during his visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Bashir said that there were many opportunities to explore trade in agriculture and minerals sectors while exchange of delegations was needed for the promotion of bilateral trade, he added.

He appreciated the role of the Rawalpindi Chamber in promoting trade and business activities and invited RCCI to attend the International Trade Fair, Khartoum which would be held in January 2021.

On this occasion, the President of the Chamber Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber was ready for all kinds of cooperation for the exchange of delegations and holding of bilateral business conferences.

"There is a huge opportunity for joint ventures in different sectors mainly, agriculture, IT and pharmaceuticals," he added.

Nasir Mirza further added that Sudanese investors could take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.