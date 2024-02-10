Sudden fire broke out in house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A sudden fire broke out in the house of a person, namely Mumtaz, in Ghari Amir Khan Warsak Road, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here Saturday.

The official said that the incident occurred due to a short circuit.

As soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the accident site.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the site and started extinguishing the fire.

No casualties were reported as a result.

Firefighters professionally confined the fire to one place and completely brought the fire under control within 45 minutes, the official of Rescue 1122 said.