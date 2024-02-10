Open Menu

Sudden Fire Broke Out In House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Sudden fire broke out in house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A sudden fire broke out in the house of a person, namely Mumtaz, in Ghari Amir Khan Warsak Road, an official of the Rescue 1122 said here Saturday.

The official said that the incident occurred due to a short circuit.

As soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the accident site.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the site and started extinguishing the fire.

No casualties were reported as a result.

Firefighters professionally confined the fire to one place and completely brought the fire under control within 45 minutes, the official of Rescue 1122 said.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Road Vehicle SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 hour ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

3 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

3 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

7 hours ago
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

1 day ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

1 day ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

1 day ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 day ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan