UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudden Fire Erupted, Shops Burnt To Ashes In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Sudden fire erupted, shops burnt to ashes in Bajaur

Three shops were burnt to ashes in Turkhan Market of Kharbazar of Bajaur District as a sudden fire erupted causing loss of millions of rupees

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Three shops were burnt to ashes in Turkhan Market of Kharbazar of Bajaur District as a sudden fire erupted causing loss of millions of rupees.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a sudden fire burnt three shops of Akbar Khan Turkhan, causing a loss of millions of rupees and the officials of the Rescue-1122 managed to contain the fire and save more shops in the Market.

Haji Lali Shah, President, Khar Bazar business Community, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of millions of rupees due to fire in three shops of Akbar Khan Turkhan in Khar Bazaar Turkhan Market.

The cause of the fire did not ascertain till filing of this report.

Related Topics

Fire Business Market Million

Recent Stories

EU Parliamentary Research report exposed India: AJ ..

4 seconds ago

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

31 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

31 minutes ago

Five new COVID-19 cases surface in AJK, tally rise ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers distribute ration among coolies, labourers ..

2 minutes ago

Arms recovered from Orakzai

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.