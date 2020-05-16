Sudden fire erupted, shops burnt to ashes in Bajaur

Three shops were burnt to ashes in Turkhan Market of Kharbazar of Bajaur District as a sudden fire erupted causing loss of millions of rupees

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Three shops were burnt to ashes in Turkhan Market of Kharbazar of Bajaur District as a sudden fire erupted causing loss of millions of rupees.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a sudden fire burnt three shops of Akbar Khan Turkhan, causing a loss of millions of rupees and the officials of the Rescue-1122 managed to contain the fire and save more shops in the Market.

Haji Lali Shah, President, Khar Bazar business Community, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of millions of rupees due to fire in three shops of Akbar Khan Turkhan in Khar Bazaar Turkhan Market.

The cause of the fire did not ascertain till filing of this report.