Sudden hike in LPG prices hits Hazara region amid cold wave

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A sudden increase of Rs 400 in LPG prices has put a heavy burden on the residents of Hazara region, coinciding with the onset of the cold wave on Monday.

The increase has sparked concerns among citizens, who are already grappling with the rising inflation.

According to the details amid cold wave across the region, LPG supplying companies raised the price of a 15 kg cylinder by Rs 400 overnight. Just a few weeks ago, the same cylinder was priced at Rs 4,000.

With the recent rains and a further drop in temperatures, the price hike in LPG cylinders has added to the miseries of the local population.

Residents, already struggling with soaring living costs, are now facing the dual challenge of extreme cold and escalating gas prices.

In response, local residents have called for immediate action to address the issue, demanding that the relevant authorities to take notice of the situation and relieve the public from this additional economic strain.