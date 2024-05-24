Sudden Storm Hits Islamabad: Trees Fall, Injuries Reported
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Four people were reported injured as strong winds led to the fall of trees in various areas when a sudden storm swept through Islamabad on Friday.
According to a private news channel, a tree falling during the storm injured four people, including a father and his child.
Light rain accompanied the storm in sectors G-13 and H-13 of Islamabad.
The sudden weather change also brought rain to different cities across the country.
Rawalpindi experienced heavy rain in various areas, significantly decreasing the heat's intensity.
The unexpected weather brought relief from the heat in various cities, including Chakwal, Talagang, Taxila, and the surrounding areas.
