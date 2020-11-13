UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudden Surge In COVID-19 : 17 Dead, 601 New Cases Reported On Friday In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sudden surge in COVID-19 : 17 dead, 601 new cases reported on Friday in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A sudden surge in the cases of COVID-19 was observed on Friday when 17 deaths and 601 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 108,822 while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,455 altogether.

P&SHD confirmed that 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 6 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 102 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 4 in Jehlum,1 in Attock,8 in Gujranwala, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal, 11 in Gujrat, 18 in Faisalabad, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,47 in Multan, 9 in Vehari,13 in Khanewal,5 in Chineot, 5 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 2 in Khoshab, 23 in Bahawalpur,12 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Lodharan,23 in Bhakkar, 8 in Layyah,3 in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara, 7 in Pakpattan and 7 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department has conducted 1,726,421 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 97,692 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MediaTekHelio G80 Bodes well with the gaming enthu ..

22 minutes ago

PM to visit Turbat today

26 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

30 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating Despite Difference ..

13 minutes ago

Egypt reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpas ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistani movie "Parwaz Hai Junoon" hits cinema sc ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.