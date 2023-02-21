UrduPoint.com

SUEWA Members Staged Protest Demonstration Against Unlawful Lease Granted By Varsity Management

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

The members of the Sindh University Employees Welfare Association Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the unlawful lease of the university's C.N.G station and land on a prime location to a private contractor via political influence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The members of the Sindh University Employees Welfare Association Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the unlawful lease of the university's C.N.G station and land on a prime location to a private contractor via political influence.

The President SUEWA, Muhammad Ali Ghanghro, and General Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Rustamani while speaking on the occasion, warned the Vice Chancellor and administration to step down from such illegal acts of leasing out varsity's assets at a cheap price under hasty political pressure.

They also demanded the Chief Justice Supreme Court, Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Governor, and Chief Minister Sindh to take immediate notice and prevent such malafide activity of the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the University of Sindh has refuted the allegation of granting a lease of the varsity's CNG station and other assets to a private contractor under political influence. He added that the university syndicate is the only authority to take such decisions and the syndicate had made no such decision in this regard.

"The allegations are baseless," the spokesman said adding that a handful of varsity employees are trying to achieve their personal goals by making a non-issue into an issue.

