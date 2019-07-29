Suffered from floods in South Asia leap to over 100

In south Asia, the peoples suffered from floods has leap to more than one hundred, while millions have been displaced in India, Nepal and Bangladesh, with Assam and Bihar among the worst-hit regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :In south Asia , the peoples suffered from floods has leap to more than one hundred, while millions have been displaced in India Nepal and Bangladesh , with Assam and Bihar among the worst-hit regions.

Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal said, among the worst hit areas, agencies are working on a war footing to deal with the situation, reported by radio Pakistan.

According to report, about 4.3 million people in Assam, in north-eastern Indian, have been affected by flooding, while 83,000 have been forced to seek shelter in relief camps on higher ground.

In Bihar, east India, a further 2.56 million people were hit by flash floods.