Sufferings Of Kashmiri Women Go Unabated: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:38 PM

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the miseries and sufferings of Kashmiri women at the hands of brutal Indian forces continued to go unabated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the miseries and sufferings of Kashmiri women at the hands of brutal Indian forces continued to go unabated.

In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, he urged the world to pressurize India to end plight of women in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Kashmiri women are not safe in their own houses. They are true face of resistance in IIOJK, " he tweeted.

He further added that Indian forces were using rape as tool of genocide in Kashmir to break resolve of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian illegal occupation as women teach their kids to fight oppression.

