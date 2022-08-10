UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Availability Of Lifesaving Drugs Being Ensured, NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Sufficient availability of lifesaving drugs being ensured, NA told

The pharmaceutical companies have been directed to ensure sufficient supplies of lifesaving drugs in market, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Service's Regulations and Coordination Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The pharmaceutical companies have been directed to ensure sufficient supplies of lifesaving drugs in market, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Service's Regulations and Coordination Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro said.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice, she said the Pakistani pharmaceutical companies which were manufacturing lifesaving drugs have been directed not to increase the prices of lifesaving drugs.

She said the prices of essential medicines have not been increased since July 2021. She warned strict action in case of increase in prices of essential medicines.

AOO/szm-muk-amr

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs July Market

Recent Stories

CAF launches new Super League to boost clubs

CAF launches new Super League to boost clubs

2 minutes ago
 GWA urges govt to prevent mud penetration to Gomal ..

GWA urges govt to prevent mud penetration to Gomal Zam channels

2 minutes ago
 Spain's air conditioning curbs come into force

Spain's air conditioning curbs come into force

2 minutes ago
 13 killed in Russian strikes near nuclear plant

13 killed in Russian strikes near nuclear plant

2 minutes ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd ODI scores

2 minutes ago
 Foreigner doctor found dead in Nishtar Medical Uni ..

Foreigner doctor found dead in Nishtar Medical University hostel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.