Sufficient availability of lifesaving drugs being ensured, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The pharmaceutical companies have been directed to ensure sufficient supplies of lifesaving drugs in market, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Service's Regulations and Coordination Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro said.

Replying to a Calling Attention Notice, she said the Pakistani pharmaceutical companies which were manufacturing lifesaving drugs have been directed not to increase the prices of lifesaving drugs.

She said the prices of essential medicines have not been increased since July 2021. She warned strict action in case of increase in prices of essential medicines.

