UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Beds Allocated For Dengue Patients In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:29 PM

Sufficient beds allocated for dengue patients in capital

All the public sector hospitals on Friday assured that sufficient beds have been allocated for treatment of dengue patients in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :All the public sector hospitals on Friday assured that sufficient beds have been allocated for treatment of dengue patients in the Federal capital.

This was informed in a meeting held here to review the situation of the dengue outbreak and response at the ministry of National Health Services.

It was noted that 86 cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad apprised the participants that the District Administration was actively monitoring the prevention activities through out Islamabad.

He said that most of the cases were being reported in Alipur, Tarlie, Ghouri Town, Tarnol, Koral and I-10.

He added that teams were engaged in case response by ensuring indoor residual spraying and fumigation in affected areas.

It was also decided that an additional 1000 staff members will be added to the field staff for a more effective response.

This new staff will be trained on an emergency basis to conduct preventive activities. Moreover, public service messages will be launched through cable networks for raising awareness on how to prevent the spread of dengue.

It was apprised that ELISA testing facility was now available in PIMS and Poly Clinic hospitals for conducting free of cost dengue tests for the public.

Additional Secretary directed all the stakeholders to ensure best possible free of cost services to the patients of dengue being reported any where is Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Alipur All Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people ..

Japanese envoy condoles with Balochistan's people affected by earthquake

3 minutes ago
 Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal ..

Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

3 minutes ago
 Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in Sep ..

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

3 minutes ago
 Hazara Warrior secure 7-2 win as Bannu Panthers-Ko ..

Hazara Warrior secure 7-2 win as Bannu Panthers-Kohat Eagles play a 2-2 draw

3 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat ..

KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift projects in Swat

9 minutes ago
 Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on p ..

Dadocha dam: Punjab govt submits report in SC on purchase of additional land

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.