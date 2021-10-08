Sufficient beds allocated for dengue patients in capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :All the public sector hospitals on Friday assured that sufficient beds have been allocated for treatment of dengue patients in the Federal capital.

This was informed in a meeting held here to review the situation of the dengue outbreak and response at the ministry of National Health Services.

It was noted that 86 cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad apprised the participants that the District Administration was actively monitoring the prevention activities through out Islamabad.

He said that most of the cases were being reported in Alipur, Tarlie, Ghouri Town, Tarnol, Koral and I-10.

He added that teams were engaged in case response by ensuring indoor residual spraying and fumigation in affected areas.

It was also decided that an additional 1000 staff members will be added to the field staff for a more effective response.

This new staff will be trained on an emergency basis to conduct preventive activities. Moreover, public service messages will be launched through cable networks for raising awareness on how to prevent the spread of dengue.

It was apprised that ELISA testing facility was now available in PIMS and Poly Clinic hospitals for conducting free of cost dengue tests for the public.

Additional Secretary directed all the stakeholders to ensure best possible free of cost services to the patients of dengue being reported any where is Islamabad.