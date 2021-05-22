Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman Power Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that sufficient electricity is available in the system as per its demand in the country.

The spokesman said that the entire transmission system in the country was fully working despite suspension of power supply from 1200 MW Port Qasim Power Plant.

He said several towers of NTDC's Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line have been damaged due to severe storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

He said teams have been dispatched for immediate repair of the towers while officials of Power Division and NTDC were constantly monitoring the situation.