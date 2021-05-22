UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufficient Electricity Available In System: Spokesman Power Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:17 PM

Sufficient electricity available in system: Spokesman Power Division

The Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that sufficient electricity is available in the system as per its demand in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Spokesman Ministry of Power Division has said that sufficient electricity is available in the system as per its demand in the country.

The spokesman said that the entire transmission system in the country was fully working despite suspension of power supply from 1200 MW Port Qasim Power Plant.

He said several towers of NTDC's Matiari-Port Qasim 500KV transmission line have been damaged due to severe storm in Jamshoro and adjoining areas.

He said teams have been dispatched for immediate repair of the towers while officials of Power Division and NTDC were constantly monitoring the situation.

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Jamshoro From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

ERC, Tamouh Healthcare launches initiative to prov ..

35 minutes ago

Dive Into a Pool of Discounts at #TheGreatSummerSa ..

58 minutes ago

Qureshi lauds Pak-American community for building ..

3 minutes ago

Arts Council extends vaccination facility for memb ..

3 minutes ago

Govt ensuring good governance for relief to masses ..

3 minutes ago

D&SJ Ahmad Sultan Tareen appointed as Chairman KP ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.