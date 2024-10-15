Sufficient Floor's Quantity Available In District: DFC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 06:44 PM
District Food Controller (DFC), Muhammad Ramzan Sial here on Tuesday said flour was available in sufficient quantity to meet the need of the district
Talking to media persons, he said adequate quantity and 10 Kg and 20 kg bags of the commodity were being sold at official rates in the district.
The DFC said under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, ten Kilogram bag of Atta (floor) was sold at Rs 760 .
He said strict action would be taken against shop keepers who sold the bags at higher rates.
He said 158,402 metric tons of wheat was available the district, adding there was no risk of shortage.
Ramzan Sial pointed out five Food Grain licenses of shopkeepers were cancelled due to higher prices of the commodity.
