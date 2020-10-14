UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Flour Available On Subsidized Rates: AJK Prime Minister

A high level meeting of the Food department was held under the chairmanship of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of the food department was held under the chairmanship of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday.

The Secretary Food during his briefing informed that the government is providing cheap and up standard flour to the people and is giving Rs 13.5 million subsidy daily on wheat.

He said over three billion rupees annual subsidy is being extended to the people and steps have been taken to store flour in remote and snow hit areas of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister urged the officials concerned to ensure the supply and availability of the flour in the remote areas before the start of snow seasonMeanwhile, presiding over a high level meeting of Muzaffarabad Cadet College, he said the government will provide all necessary resources for the completion of this project.

He asked the officials to reserve the quota for the children of refugees settled in Pakistan and Kashmiri community residing in Baluchistan as well as for leepa and kail.

