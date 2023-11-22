Open Menu

Sufficient Gas Available To Meet Consumers Needs In Capital: SNGPL Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has sufficient gas to meet the needs of consumers in the capital, said a spokesperson of the SNGPL on Wednesday.

A spokesperson Shahid Akram said that to address the issue of low gas pressure in the Islamabad region, the company is connecting multiple large-diameter pipelines to the system.

He said that regional complaint centres are operating 24/7 to swiftly resolve consumer complaints.

He said, that due to the rapid response of these area complaint centres, individual and area complaints have substantially decreased in the region, and valued consumers are enjoying the facility at normal pressures.

He further said that a "Situation Room" had been established at the regional office I-9 Islamabad for monitoring gas pressures and resolving complaints through dedicated teams.

The spokesperson said that an effective load management strategy has been devised and implemented throughout the region, including Islamabad, Attock, Wah, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Murree, and Kahuta.

The spokesperson informed that numerous major pipeline projects have been completed in the Islamabad region, including multiple large-diameter pipelines from Rawat to Faizabad.

Additionally, rehabilitation work on old pipelines is in progress to eliminate low-pressure problems, he said.

He said that the objective of these pipeline projects is to ensure a consistent and reliable gas supply for the residents of the capital.

Regarding LPG cylinder services, Shahid Akram said that SNGPL provides cylinders to consumers at competitive rates, adhering to international quality and safety standards.

The spokesman highlighted SNGPL's Anti-Gas Theft Campaign being carried out in collaboration with FIA, in which numerous cases of gas theft and improper domestic to commercial use, including illegal use of compressors, have been traced.

He said that individuals involved in such unlawful activities have been arrested, with many facing trials in the courts.

Shahid Akram urged citizens to report gas theft and the illegal use of compressors without fear.

He assured that the identities of informants would be kept confidential to encourage active participation in maintaining the integrity of the gas supply system.

