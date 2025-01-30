Sufficient proofs of terrorists using US weapons in Afghanistan against Pakistan: FO spox

Pakistan on Thursday reiterated that it had sufficient proof of terrorist groups in Afghanistan using the US left-behind weapons for terrorist activities on its soil, reminding the Kabul administration of its responsibility to act against such groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday reiterated that it had sufficient proof of terrorist groups in Afghanistan using the US left-behind weapons for terrorist activities on its soil, reminding the Kabul administration of its responsibility to act against such groups.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, at his weekly press briefing, told the media that Pakistan had repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the Afghan government and also provided evidence.

About the boat capsizing incident in Morocco, he said the foreign ministry was coordinating the repatriation of 22 Pakistani survivors. After "thorough investigations" the said individuals would be returned to Pakistan in batches as the first batch had already arrived via two flights in Islamabad on the day.

The spokesperson said that the Pakistan Embassy in Rabat was in close coordination with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalize the complex repatriation process.

He extended condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of those affected by the recent attack on a Saudi hospital in El Fasher, calling its a clear violation of international law.

"Pakistan believes that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We express our full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan."

He categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded allegations aimed at targeting the Pakistan-China friendship.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One China Policy, which is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and remains unchanged."

Spokesperson Shafqat Khan told the newsmen that Pakistan was set to host AMAN 25, the 9th edition of the multinational AMAN exercise, from February 7 to 11.

A key feature of this year’s exercise will be the Aman Dialogue, where Chiefs of Naval Forces, Heads of Coast Guards, and senior leaders from around the world will convene to discuss regional maritime security and devise joint strategies to counter evolving maritime threats, he added.

"Around 60 countries will participate in AMAN 25, contributing ships, aircraft, Special Operations Forces, explosive ordnance disposal teams, marines, and observers. Delegations from across the globe will also attend the international dialogue."

To a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan had taken note of US President Donald Trump's decision to halt aid for 90 days and expressed hope for its resumption as the USAID was working on multiple projects in Pakistan in multiple sectors including energy, health, narcotics control and others.

About the visit of US "reputed businessmen" to Pakistan, he said the foreign ministry was not processing it, though such visits were a regular feature of bilateral relations.

He said that the confiscation of properties was an ugly facet of the Indian authorities’ campaign to crush dissent in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). As part of this campaign, assets of 11 individuals were seized in Kishtwar district, a few days ago.

The ongoing campaign to victimize the dissenters and intimidate the Kashmiri people must stop. India must also allow the people of IIOJK to freely exercise their right to self determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also lamented the Indian government's decision to confer the award on Sadhvi Ritambhara, who faced criminal charges for facilitating the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992, and called it another indicator of the dangerous turn in the Indian polity.

To another question, he said a total of 770 Pakistani nationals were imprisoned in Indian jails on varying charges.

The spokesperson termed the US president's suggestion of displacing Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan "troubling and unjust" and reiterated Pakistan's stance of a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

He condemned the Israeli withdrawal from 1967 agreement between Israel and UNRWA and its efforts to hamper UNRWA’s ability to fulfill its mandate of providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza valley.

"This ban would lead to further instability and worsening of humanitarian situation in Gaza as the region and its people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance and support."

The spokesperson also condemned the continued Israeli aggression in West Bank and called on the international community to break its silence on continuous acts of brutality by Israel against innocent Palestinians.

He told the media that bilateral political consultations would be held between Pakistan and Serbia on January 31; Pakistan and Uzbekistan on February 4-5; and Pakistan and Qatar on February 5. The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation in the BPS and will also interact with the Qatari leadership.