Sufficient Quantity Of Flour Available At Controlled Rate: Aleem Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) ::Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that sufficient quantity of flour was available at controlled rate in the city.

According to official sources, the minister said that provision of flour at government fixed rates was being ensured in all districts.

Flour mills were providing flour bags in sufficient quantity, he maintained.

The senior minister said that food department and local administration were strictly monitoring the situation.

He said that planning was being done for long-term stability in wheat and flour prices.

He further said that strict action was being taken against hoarders and profiteers, adding the government would not allow profiteering at all.

He said, "20 kg flour bag is available at the rate of Rs 860 while 10 kgat Rs 430."

