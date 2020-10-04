Sufficient stock of ARVs, ASVs available in civil hospital : Spokesman LUH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The Spokesman of the Liaquat University hospital has said a sufficient stock of Anti Rabies and Anti Snake vaccines are available in civil hospital Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Asghar Ali Pathan said 4400 vials of ARVs and 650 vials of Anti Snake bite vaccines (ASVs) were available in the hospital which could be used till 2022.

He said Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Youth Programme (SMBBYP) Course which was stopped due to COVID-19 had been started again and course books would be distributed to course participants on October 05 (Monday). The stipend issue would also be resolved in due course of time, he added.