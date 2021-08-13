UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Stock Of Subsidize Items Available At Utility Stores: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:33 PM

Sufficient stock of subsidize items available at Utility Stores: Spokesperson

Sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at the utility stores across the country while there was no shortage of any item at USC outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at the utility stores across the country while there was no shortage of any item at USC outlets.

According to a spokesperson of the USC, at all the 4800 branches of utility stores, sugar was available at Rs. 85 per kg, ghee at Rs.

260 per kg and flour at Rs. 950 per 20kg, said a press release.

In addition, other daily use items were also available in abundance at cheaper rates compared to the open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal government has announced to provide subsidy on five essential items from January 2020 through the Utility Stores Corporation.

Related Topics

Shortage January 2020 Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Bundeswehr Ready for Possible Evacuation of German ..

Bundeswehr Ready for Possible Evacuation of German Diplomats From Afghanistan - ..

3 minutes ago
 Soon, Covid-19 may become childhood disease like c ..

Soon, Covid-19 may become childhood disease like common cold: Study

3 minutes ago
 Usman Basra terms 'PDM meeting' as an attempt to g ..

Usman Basra terms 'PDM meeting' as an attempt to get NRO

3 minutes ago
 'India's Independence Day brings more difficulties ..

'India's Independence Day brings more difficulties for IIOJK people'

3 minutes ago
 DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celeb ..

DGSE organizes ceremony for Independence day celebrations

10 minutes ago
 National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 2 ..

National Shooting C'ships 2021 to start from Aug 24

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.