Sufficient stock of subsidize items available at Utility Stores: Spokesperson

Sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at the utility stores across the country while there was no shortage of any item at USC outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Sufficient stock of all the subsidized items is available at the utility stores across the country while there was no shortage of any item at USC outlets.

According to a spokesperson of the USC, at all the 4800 branches of utility stores, sugar was available at Rs. 85 per kg, ghee at Rs.

260 per kg and flour at Rs. 950 per 20kg, said a press release.

In addition, other daily use items were also available in abundance at cheaper rates compared to the open market.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal government has announced to provide subsidy on five essential items from January 2020 through the Utility Stores Corporation.