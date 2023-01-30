Sufficient stock of wheat available in province: Nadir Chatha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Food Punjab Nadir Chatha on Monday said that sufficient stock of wheat was available in the province and wheat supply was being increased to ensure the availability of flour across the province.

In a statement issued here, the secretary of food negated the rumors regarding the shortage of wheat in the province and said that wheat supply was continued to flour mills by the food department and added that the price of wheat was decreased to Rs 4200 per maund in the market.

He said that flour trucking points have been increased in the province to facilitate masses where flour bag of 15 kg was available at Rs 1800. He said that the supply of government wheat quota would continue for the sustainability of market.

Chatha added that the elements involved in negative propaganda and embezzlement were being treated with iron hands and strict action was being taken against them.