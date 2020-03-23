UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:46 PM

Federal Minister for Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar Monday said that sufficient food stocks were available in the country, advising the people not to go for panic-buying and hoarding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar Monday said that sufficient food stocks were available in the country, advising the people not to go for panic-buying and hoarding.

The minister was addressing a press conference along with Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza.

The minister said that sufficient stocks of almost all food commodities were available in the county, so the people should not go for panic buying or purchase edible commodities for hoarding. He said that the prices of edible oil, ghee and pulses would further come down in the months of April and May.

Talking about the existing stock position, the minister said that currently there were 1.8 million tons of wheat stocks available in the country whereas stocks of edible oil, ghee, potatoes, onions, pulses, poultry, livestock and diary and other basic edibles were also sufficient for consumption.

The Minister said against the consumption of 3.5 million tons rice, Pakistan was producing around 7 million tons of rice. Likewise, Pakistan was producing around 4.4 million tons of potato, whereas there were around 75 thousand tons of edible oil available.

He said that this year the government would procure 8.2 million tons of wheat at the cost of Rs288 billion. He said that this year the procurement target would be doubled adding that procurement form Sindh would start from Tuesday, March 24.

He said that a committee has also been constituted to monitor the demand and supply condition and also keep the Prime Minister update about the situation. He lauded the Punjab government's efforts for updating its food monitoring system to facilitate people. /amr-maw/

