Sufficient stocks of fertilizers available in division: DDA

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Sufficient stocks of DAP and Urea are available in the division, said Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Sadia Bano on Sunday.

She informed that the authorities concerned on the directives of the Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah had launched a campaign and conducting raids to check hoarding and profiteering.

She said that wheat had been cultivated in most rainfed areas of the division.

The authorities concerned were directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against hoarders of fertilizers particularly of DAP and Urea, she added.

The commissioner had issued orders to notify the prices of DAP and Urea to prevent overcharging, she said adding, there was no shortage of DAP and Urea in the division.

On the instructions of the Commissioner, all the price Control Magistrates and Deputy Directors of Agriculture, Extensions were taking all possible steps to control the hoarding and overcharging of DAP and Urea to facilitate the farmers, she added.

The authorities were also directed to take steps to ensure supply of Urea and ADP on official rates to the farmers so that the production of wheat and potato could not affect, she added.

