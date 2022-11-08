ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The spokesperson of Ministry of Petroleum Division while terming news item about fuel shortage appeared in section of press baseless and contrary to the fact on Tuesday said that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel was available in the country.

Based on Oil Companies Advisory Council's (OCAC) stock position, the petrol stocks are around 550,000 Metric tons which is sufficient for 21 days and diesel stocks are 438,000 Metric tons which is adequate for 15 days, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

PSO's planned around 220,000 metric tons import of diesel for November 2022 and out of which one cargo is on the way to Karachi and is expected to arrive by November 12 while cargoes of other OMCs are in line to meet the country's planned demand.

Keeping in view the above position, the stock in the country is sufficient to take care of current requirements.