PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Wednesday said that sufficient availability of flour in market had helped abolished artificial crisis in the province.

He was inaugurating a private sector shopping mart established on G.T. Road at Pabbi here. Beside, proprietor of the mart, Haji Mamraiz Khan, Haji Rashid Khan and locals were also present on the occasion.

The advisor appreciated the performance exhibited by the Food Department during the current season, saying they deserve appreciations.

He said that both Federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources to provide quality edibles while actions were being taken against adulteration and sale of poor quality food items.

Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that for first time adulteration mafia was facing action and credit of this goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that subsidized flour was being provided to the people at their door steps in all districts.

He said that the province has sufficient wheat stock that had helped overcome the artificial flour crisis.

He was critical of the protest movement of opposition, said that people were fed up of such protests and they had rejected PDM's agitation movement. He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed at all fronts and would not befool people anymore.

Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that the provincial government through initiating people-friendly schemes like Sehat Insaf Card, Kamyab Jawan Programme and modern commuting BRT Service had left all others far behind in public service and now it was turn of youth to come forward and play positive role in country's development.