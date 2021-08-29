UrduPoint.com

Sufficient Wheat Available In Market

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there is no shortage of wheat in the market and it is available in sufficient amount.

In his statement issued here, he said that government was keeping a close eye on market situation and would decide to release wheat on right time.

He said that this year bumper wheat crop was obtained and farmers also got good price of their produce.

Aleem Khan said that food department wanted to ensure sufficient availability of wheat and flour till the end of the season.

He further said bumper wheat crop was also expected for the next year.

He said last year Punjab government gave a subsidy of Rs 85 billion on wheat.

Senior minister said that profiteering would not be allowed at all.

