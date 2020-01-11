UrduPoint.com
Sufficient Wheat Provided To Flour Mills Of Hazara Region: AD Food Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

Hazara Division Imtiaz Khan Saturday said that on the directives of Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi, sufficient amount of wheat has been provided to the flour mills of all districts in the region

ABBOTTABAAPP) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jan, 2020 ) Hazara Division Imtiaz Khan Saturday said that on the directives of food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi, sufficient amount of wheat has been provided to the flour mills of all districts in the region.

Talking to APP, Imtiaz Khan said that the provincial government has taken strict action against the profiteer and hoarders without discrimination. Officials of Food Department are visiting all districts of Hazara region to check the prices of wheat flour.

Talking about the price of wheat flour, he said that the KP government had fix the price of 800 rupees for 20 kg sack and strict action would be taken against the persons involved in overcharging.

He said that there was no emergency regarding wheat flour in the province, rather it was available in bulk and it is expected that during the coming week, the prices of the wheat flour would decrease more.

He told we have directed all District Food Controllers and Rationing Controllers to inspect the flour mills on daily basis for provision of wheat.

On the other side, he said in some areas of Haripur, Manshera, Kohistan and Battagram shopkeepers are selling wheat flour for more than 1000 rupees per 20 kg bag which is much higher than the government price. People have demanded to enhance supply of wheat flour from Punjab to keep the price in control.

