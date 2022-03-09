Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

KP Minister for Food, Atif Khan has said that sufficient stock of wheat was available in the province and all districts were being supplied the commodity in proportion to their population

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Food, Atif Khan has said that sufficient stock of wheat was available in the province and all districts were being supplied the commodity in proportion to their population.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Provincial food Committee here in office on Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Food, Director Food and members of the committee other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that wheat quota for all districts of the province has been allocated in proportion to their population. He said that densely populated cities including Peshawar where beside locals, people from all districts are also residing in connections with medical treatment, business, tourism and other requirements over burden urban centres.

The forum was also informed about the demand of the residents of Chitral for the provision of the allocated wheat quota of Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower to local grinders to provide it to locals easily.

After long consultations, the Provincial Food Committee approved a 5% increase in the wheat quota of the big cities and districts including tourists' places by 5% on need basis, 10% at district headquarters level and grinding of the quota of Chitral by Chakis. The decision would be later incorporated into the policy.

At the end of the meeting, the provincial minister directed the concerned authorities for supply of wheat to all districts as policy, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.