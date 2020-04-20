UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sufficient Wheat Stocks Of 0.980 Mln Tons Available For Local Consumption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sufficient wheat stocks of 0.980 mln tons available for local consumption

Sufficient wheat stocks of about 0.980 million tons was available to tackle with the domestic consumption whereas new crop has also started to arrive in the local markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sufficient wheat stocks of about 0.980 million tons was available to tackle with the domestic consumption whereas new crop has also started to arrive in the local markets.

According the wheat stocks data of Ministry of National Food Security and Research about 0.466 million tons wheat was available with Punjab and 0.255 million tons in Sindh Government public stocks, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa has about 0.103 million tons of wheat, where as Balochistan has 0.0061 million tons of wheat.

The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Service Corporation has 0.180 million tons of grains for local consumption.

He said 1,162 wheat purchase centres had established across country to facilitate the growers for selling their products on official fixed rates.

He told that wheat procurement target of PASSCO was set at 1.8 million tonnes .

The procurement for Punjab was fixed at 4.5 million tons, Sindh 1.4 million tons, Balochistan 1 million tons and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 0.45 million The minimum support price (MSP) was approved at Rs 1400 per 40 kg in order to provide better rates of return.

He said that Federal Minister had directed to devise daily or weekly monitoring procedure to evaluate procurement targets.

The Commissioner further informed that there was sufficient supply of wheat and flour in the country and the government was also going to procure extra wheat as compared to last year during this season.

He further stated that there was no need to panic as satisfactory reports have been given by respected food ministers and representatives of food departments regarding supply of flour and wheat in all provinces.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Price Imtiaz Ali Stocks Market All Government Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

6 minutes ago

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting on telecom industrie ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appeals ..

1 minute ago

Saeed Afridi demands to take note of price hike

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.