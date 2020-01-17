Suffocation claims three lives in Azad Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three were killed while sleep as their room was filled with gasoline near Mirpur khas in Azad Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Three were killed while sleep as their room was filled with gasoline near Mirpur khas in Azad Kashmir on Friday.

According to rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred when the victims returned home from their night duty and turned on generator which was placed in their room, consequently three of them lost their lives due to suffocation, a private news channel reported.

Neighbors had called the rescue team after futile attempts to evacuate the victims, the rescuers broke in and found them all dead later shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, they further mentioned.