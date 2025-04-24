Sufi conference journey inspires reflection on decade of growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman of the Muslim Institute—an international think tank and non-profit research-based organization—extended his heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished guests who attended the ninth edition of the three-day international conference titled “Mevlana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan Bahoo.”

In his address on the concluding day, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali reflected on the humble beginnings of the conference, which was first held in 2010, followed by the second in 2017, and continued as a series thereafter.

“When we organized the first event on this theme, only a few people participated. Today, I am delighted to see how the gathering has grown over the years,” he said.

This year’s conference witnessed participation from across Pakistan and abroad, attracting renowned professors, educators, students, journalists, authors, and poets.

“The response was overwhelming, and we are proud that attendees remained engaged until the very end—this in itself is a great success,” he added.

He extended special thanks to Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), for his department’s collaboration in making the event possible. He also praised the relentless efforts of the Muslim Institute team and volunteers who worked day and night to ensure the event's success.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali highlighted the timeless teachings and anecdotes (qissay) of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo and Mevlana Rumi, emphasizing their universal messages of love, peace, and enlightenment.

“This is not the end—this series of conferences will continue annually. We are committed to promoting harmony and peace through such initiatives,” he concluded.

Renowned journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich, who attended the conference as a special guest, also shared his appreciation and surprise at the remarkable youth turnout.

“It is truly astonishing to see such a large number of young people at a conference centered on spiritual and literary themes,” he remarked.

“Usually, youth don't attend such gatherings, considering them outdated or unengaging. But this event has set a new precedent.”

Warraich pointed out that not only were most of the attendees young, but a significant portion of the organizers and volunteers were also from the younger generation.

“Their passion and commitment reflect a growing interest in spirituality, literature, and the enduring messages of Sufi thinkers,” he added.

He also noted with fascination a group of participants wearing traditional attire—some donning the distinctive pagri of Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, and others the iconic Turkish hat associated with Mevlana Rumi.

“It was a symbolic and moving tribute to the spiritual legacy of these revered Sufi figures,” he said.

Emphasizing the essence of Sufi teachings, Warraich stated, “To truly connect with the Divine, one must purify the inner self, conquer the ego, and spread love and peace—just as Mevlana Rumi, Hazrat Sultan Bahoo, and Bulleh Shah did. Their teachings continue to inspire and guide us.”

He concluded by calling it an honor to be part of the conference and pledged to attend future editions.

He also extended his sincere appreciation to the Muslim Institute team and their partners for organizing a grand and impactful event.