Sufi Festival At Alhamra Continues To Celebrate Spiritual Heritage, Tradition
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Alhamra Arts Council is buzzing with activities as the three-day 'Sufi Festival' continues to celebrate the decadent and unique traditions of Sufism in the Subcontinent.
The festival organised under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in collaboration with the Alhamra Arts Council, features a wide array of events, including art and craft exhibitions, calligraphy showcases, Sufi music performances, panel discussions, whirling dervish dances, poetry recitals, and the soulful Mehfil-e-Sama. Alhamra has ensured a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for festival attendees.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his deligh, and said, “I am very pleased to learn of the initiative taken by the government of Punjab to celebrate the Subcontinent's unique Sufi traditions through the festival. The Lahore Arts Council and the government aim to enhance our society's harmony, humaneness, and inclusion.”
Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted Alhamra’s pivotal role in upholding the teachings of Sufi saints.
Kazmi said Alhamra serves as a custodian of the teachings of Sufi saints, which are crucial for countering the growing sentiments of extremism in society. Our land is the land of Sufis, and Sufism is about serving humanity and promoting love and compassion. Kazmi further emphasised that the Sufi Festival aims to pay tribute to the saints, celebrate their contributions, and bring their teachings to light for the younger generation.
Festival attendees praised the initiative, describing it as a timely and meaningful endeavour. “Sufi literature remains a beacon of peace and security in our society. This festival encapsulates the essence of those literary traditions, which hold the secrets to a beautiful life. Our hearts are brimming with respect and love for Sufi saints,” remarked one visitor.
The Sufi Festival at Alhamra reflects the council’s commitment to promoting cultural and spiritual heritage and reinforces the timeless values of love, tolerance, and peace cherished by Sufi teachings.
