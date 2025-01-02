Sufi Festival Held At Mayani Forest, Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Sufi festival was held here at Mayani Forest, Hyderabad on Thursday, in order to say goodbye to year 2024 and welcome to a 2025.
Event was hosted by Sindh Sufi Forum, organized by Dr.
Bekha Ram, Advocate Ramesh Gupta, Qamar Rajpar with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm,
On the occasion, speakers said that Sindh was the land of peace, reject hate and promote love, brotherhood and cohesion,
Eminent singer Shafi Faqir enthralled the audience with his melodious voice and performed a national song with Sufi lyrics.
Mr. Shah Mohammad Shah SVP Muslim League, Ismail Wasan, Sindhi engineer from Peshawar Mustafa Baghio, Ishtiaq Ansari, Noor Ahmed Katiyar, Fakir Rahmat and others also participated.
