UrduPoint.com

Sufi Festival Held To Celebrate Rich Culture Of Sufism

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Sufi festival held to celebrate rich culture of Sufism

A Sufi festival held here at F-9 Park on Friday, with the aim of celebrating rich culture and wonderful teaching of Sufism with talks, featuring practices and Sufi performances

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A Sufi festival held here at F-9 Park on Friday, with the aim of celebrating rich culture and wonderful teaching of Sufism with talks, featuring practices and Sufi performances.

According to organizer Murtaza Khan this was an opportunity to experience Sohbat Zikr and Sama for the Sufi aspirants novices and people who want to learn about Sufism.

At speakers circle participants have met with scholars,discuss and hear their personal stories of self discovery and growth on the path of spirituality and healing.

A poetess, artist and a writer of a book "The Burning Champa by Zuka" Dewan e Zahra shared her story about how her favourite sufi poets and saint like Rabia Basri and Rumi, literature, art, music and intentional creativity helped her in her 25 year struggle with Bipolar 2.

The in-charge of the Center of Excellence in Gender Studies at Quaid-i-Azam University Fatimah Ihsan shed light on some core teaching of Shaykh Ebrahim.

A French cultural anthropologist Laurence Zahara Lecuyer also participated in the festival. She has done PhD in anthropology and her fields of research cover Sufi practices in South Asia and comparative religions.

A visual artist Amira Farooq told about the power of crystals and how they could aid in healing and her own journey of self-healing. She has organized multiple solos and group shows in Lahore, Karachi and Melbourne.

A specialist in Neuro Linguistic Programing and author of Pakistan's first ever Energy Healing Cards Deck, "Raise Your Vibration" Aiysha Mirza also participated in the event.

Sufi artists, performers, Dhool and Dhamaal by Wajdani Nasir Sain, Qawali by the Saami brothers presented at the event to give the real feel of sufi culture.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Music Melbourne Nasir Circle Event Asia

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

21 minutes ago
 Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine ..

Sinopharm, Sinovac important part of COVAX vaccine initiative

4 minutes ago
 Six members dacoit gang busted

Six members dacoit gang busted

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

Eurozone inflation hit record high in December

4 minutes ago
 No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Producti ..

No Interruptions in Kazakhstan's Oil, Gas Production Despite Unrest - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3742 against USD Friday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.