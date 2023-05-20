Sufi festival kicked off at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Saturday organized a two-day Sufi festival titled " Sufi Rung".

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima Memon was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the festival, while Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were also present.

On the first day of the festival, the Sultan-ul-Qadri Qawal group performed in the Mahfil-e-Samaa and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Qandeel Fatima said that Sufis like Rumi, Omar Khayyam and Ghazali did a lot of work regarding Islamic literature over the centuries.

The Sufi sages not only influenced the Muslim world but also Western philosophers and writers.

She said that Punjab was a fortress of civilization, flowers, fragrances, literature, culture, songs, music, dances, fairs and festivals, films theatres and were also the cradle of the loving message of the Sufis.

Naheed Manzoor on the occasion said that Bulleh Shah, Data Ganj Bakhsh, Pir Waris Shah, Shah Rukn Alam, Pir Meher Ali Shah, Mian Mir Sahib and hundreds of Sufis were resting in the land of Punjab and PAC organized the Sufi Festival to carry forward the message of the Sufis.

The festival aimed to promote peace through Sufi music, she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Punjab was a land of peace and tolerance, while the purpose of celebrating the festival was to inform the youth about Sufism.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the festival.