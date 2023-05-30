UrduPoint.com

Sufi Festival To Start From June 3

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A two-day Sufi Festival will be organized by the Punjab Council of Arts on June 3-4 at the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra).

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Council of Arts, the festival has various components, including a two-day Sufi conference, a two-day Sufi musical programme,and book fair which will be held from 2:00pm to 8:00pm.

The Sufi conference will consist of sessions where distinguished personalities from academia and related fields will be guest speakers. They will discuss Sufism and its relevance to the contemporary world.

Following each session of the Sufi conference, there will be a Sufi musical programmein the evening.

