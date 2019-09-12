UrduPoint.com
Sufi Folk Festival From Sept. 19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Sufi folk festival from Sept. 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A four-day folk festival at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur will commence from September 19.

According to a statement on Thursday, the festival is being jointly organized by the Thespianz Foundation Karachi and Shah Abdul Latif University.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah and Chairman, Thespianz Foundation Karachi Faisal Malik jointly announced the schedule of the festival.

The VC said the festival was the continuity of International Peace Day at the university with variety of folk performances by prominent artists of the country.

Most famous personalities would be attending the festival includes Wahid Allan Faqeer, Jamshed Sabri Brother, Krishan Lal Bheel and others.

