Sufi intellectual 'Wasif Ali Wasif' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Iconic teacher, writer, poet and Sufi intellectual 'Wasif Ali Wasif' was remembered on his 28th death anniversary today (January 18) to pay glowing tributes for his lifetime literary services.

He was born on January 15, 1929 in Khushab. He was famous for his unique literary style, probably no contemporary urdu writer is more cited in quotations than Wasif.

Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well chosen words.

His father's name was Muhammad Arif. Wasif Ali got his early education from Khushab and after that went to Jhang where he passed Matriculation, FA and BA in first division. He was very good player of hockey during his school and college time, electronic channels reported.

After completing his bachelor, he opted English literature subject for M.A. Wasif started writing from college magazine named "Ravi".

He wrote on many topics. He also passed civil service exam but did not join due to his different nature.In 1962, he built up his own institute Lahore English College in Lahore near Anarkali.

Wasif used to like Sufism from childhood. He always tried to meet Sufis and visited different shrines. He is famous for his literary style.

Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years. His book "Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained best seller for many years. He used to write short essays on topics like love,life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, sorrow and so on with clear objective of highlighting the true spirit of islam.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry) ,Kiran Sooraj (Aphorism) ,The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Sooraj),Dil Darya Samundar (Essays),Qatra Qulzum (Essays), Ocean in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qulzam),Harf Haqeeqat (Essays),Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry),Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry),Baat Say Baat (Aphorism),Gumnam Adeeb (Letters),Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia Poetry), Dareechay (Aphorism),WasifYat (Essays), Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali Wasif (Poetry) ,Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.

He died on January 18, 1993 and was buried in Lahore.