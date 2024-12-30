Open Menu

Sufi Mehfil To Be Held At Miani Forest Rest House On Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 11:52 PM

In order to say good by to year 2024 and welcome 2025 Sindh Sufi forum will organize sufi Mehfil at Miani forest rest house on 31st December (Tuesday)

Head of SindhSufi forumDrBadarChanna informed here on Monday that Sufi Mehfil will start at 7 pm in which eminent Sufi Singer Shafi Faqeer will perform and Bonfire will be a part of Sufi event.

A Cake cutting ceremony will also held at 12 am to welcome the new year.

APP/nsm

 Sufi Mehfil to be held at Miani forest rest house on Dec 31

