Sufi Music Legend Maqbool Ahmed Sabri Remembered On 14th Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The nation commemorated 14th death anniversary of the renowned Qawwali maestro, Maqbool Ahmed Sabri, on Sunday, paying tribute to his unforgettable contributions to the world of Sufi music.
Maqbool Ahmed Sabri, a name synonymous with the soul-stirring rhythms of Qawwali, began his musical journey in the 1970s alongside his brother, Ghulam Farid Sabri.
Together, they formed the iconic Sabri Brothers, becoming one of the most influential Qawwali duos in the world. Their powerful performances, which blended rich traditional melodies with deep spiritual devotion, earned them widespread acclaim across South Asia and beyond.
Maqbool Ahmed Sabri' s ability to convey profound emotional depth through his voice made him a revered figure in Sufi music. His performances were not just musical acts, but spiritual experiences that resonated with audiences on a profound level.
Maqbool Ahmed Sabri' s musical education began at an early age. Under the guidance of his father, Ustad Inayat Hussain Sabri, a well-known classical musician, and his elder brother Ghulam Farid Sabri, Maqbool learned the intricate techniques of classical music and Qawwali.
His early exposure to this rich musical tradition laid the foundation for his future success. Over the decades, Sabri' s voice became synonymous with the haunting beauty of Qawwali, earning him a place among the greatest exponents of the art form.
In recognition of his immense contributions to music and culture, Maqbool Ahmed Sabri was honored with the Pride of Performance award, one of Pakistan's highest civilian honors, which acknowledged his impact on both the national and international music scenes.
His Qawwalis, including timeless classics like Tajdar-e-Haram and Bhar Do Jholi Meri, continue to be cherished by music lovers worldwide.
Maqbool Sabri passed away on this day in 2011 in South Africa, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of Sufi music.
His loss was not only felt by his family and fans but also by the wider world of classical music, where his influence remains immortal.
