Sufi Music Night held at Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council(PAC), in collaboration with Survival of Pakistan's Culture organization, arranged a Sufi Music Night at PAC Rawalpindi.

According to PAC spokesman, renowned singer Fareeha Nawaz performed vividly and received thunder appreciation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Council wanted to introduce the vanishing art of poetry and mysticism to the young generation of Pakistan.

In the Indian subcontinent, he said the saints raised the banner of islam through spirituality and conveyed the message to the world through mysticism that Islam was a religion of love, tolerance and prosperity.

Waqar said that Arts Council had always presented the work of young artists to the world.

While speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that the mystical word was the guarantor of peace and harmony while Sufi music united hearts.