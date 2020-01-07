UrduPoint.com
Sufi Musical Evening At Pakistan National Council Of Arts On Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A colourful musical evening - Colours of Korakaram 2020 - will be held here at the PNCA auditorium on Saturday to acquaint the youth with the history of Sufism.

The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Burushaski Research academy (BRA) has organized the evening to promote cohesion and goodwill for the humanity through Sufi monologues and Qawalis by national and international folk artists.

Mehar Angez, Ambreen, Abid Karim, Gul Bahar and Gulbaz will present Arifana Kalam (Sufi poetry) and other songs of northern Pakistan with traditional music. All these artists have been reciting Sufiana Kalam in the European countries, particularly in Paris (France), for the last many several years on the invitation of French Ministry of Culture, which has helped project the soft image of Pakistan abroad.

Akbar Khimiso, Sarangi player from interior Sindh, and Niaz Qutoshi , renowned flute player from Punjab, will also perform in the event.

Research papers will also be distributed among the audience to underline the intellectual contribution by known Sufi poet late Allama Nasiruddin Nasir Hunzai, who had established the Burushaski Research Academy and wrote Sufiana poetry in four languages - urdu, Burushaski, Chinese and Turk.

According to the dictionary of languages, Burushaski is one of 12 isolated languages of human civilization, which have no relation with any language as per the research carried out by the Western linguists.

Burushaski Research Academy (BRA) is a non political religious organization engaged in linguistic research of indigenous languages and promoting national cohesion.

This organization has been organizing similar activities for the last 20 years in collaboration with the government department like the PNCA and the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

