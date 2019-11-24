UrduPoint.com
Sufi Musical Night At Alhamra On Nov 26

Sufi musical night at Alhamra on Nov 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Younas Emery Institute of Turkish Cultural Centre, will hold a musical event titled 'Sufi Night' for music lovers.

According to the LAC spokesperson, the event would be organised on Nov 26 at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall in which Turkish artists would perform Sufi dance in their unique style.

