Sufi musical night held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A Sufi musical night was held at the Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, in which traditional songs of Punjab were presented.

According to PAC spokesman, PAC Director General Muhammad Abrar Alam participated in the event as a chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the folk songs of Punjab have their unique place in the culture of the entire country, in which the traditions, simplicity and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden.

The artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, tunes and unique accents richly, while PAC was also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and Federal units, he added.

Sain Zahoor, Aslam Lohar, Sain Riaz, Ruby Reshman, Afshan Zebi, Alisha Shehzad, Muhammad Hamza, Iram Abbasi and Sami folk dance group performed in the folk musical night.

Shagufta Khan performed the host duties while many participated in the folk musical night.